Ochsner LSU Shreveport partners with Oceans Healthcare to open behavioral health facility

Ochsner LSU Shreveport (La.) and Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare announced July 15 that they are partnering to open a new behavioral health facility in Shreveport.

Ochsner LSU Shreveport said it decided to partner with Oceans Healthcare because of its performance on national quality metrics, including lower-than-average readmission rates. The new facility will increase capacity and offer a broader range of behavioral health services than LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center, the organizations said.

"Creating a facility dedicated to behavioral health better serves the growing number of patients for these services and simultaneously allows for more capacity in our critical care and specialized services that are vital to a Level 1 Trauma Center and stroke center," LSU Health Shreveport CEO Chuck Daigle said in a news release. "Oceans Healthcare is a trusted provider and by leveraging their expertise we are better positioned to support the growing need in our community."

