Dartmouth-Hitchcock breaks ground on 5-story pavilion

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center broke ground July 22 on a five-story patient pavilion, according to local news station WCAX.

The 212,000-square-foot building will house patient beds and research.

Initially, the project was slated to be ready by the summer of 2022, but the pandemic delayed the project slightly. It is now scheduled to open later in 2022.

More articles on capital projects:

11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital opens tower 17 days early

UHS plans 40-acre campus, hospital in Nevada



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.