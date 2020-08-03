NewYork-Presbyterian opens hospital for women and newborns

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian opened its hospital for women and newborns Aug. 2.

The NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns spans 246,500 square feet, has 75 antepartum and postpartum rooms and includes a 60-bed neonatal intensive care unit.

The hospital is located on the top six floors of the hospital's David H. Koch Center.

Part of the health system's goal to enhance obstetric services,the new hospital nearly triples NewYork-Presbyterian's capacity to care for pregnant women and newborns and will accommodate more than 7,000 births annually.

The hospital was named after Steven and Alexandra Cohen, who donated $75 million toward the construction project and supported the creation of a pediatric emergency department at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Washington Heights, N.Y.

