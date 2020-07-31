AdventHealth, Orlando Health open facilities in same Florida county

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Orlando (Fla.) Health have opened new hospital buildings in central Florida's Osceola County, according to The Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth opened a five-story, 166,621-square-foot patient tower at its campus in Celebration, Fla. The new tower has 80 private patient rooms and the capacity to add another 40 beds.

The tower at AdventHealth's hospital cost $123 million to build and opened July 30. Construction began on the facility in July 2018.

In addition, Orlando Health opened its medical pavilion at its St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital July 27.

The medical pavilion is two stories and spans 50,000 square feet. The pavilion will house physician practices, outpatient services and a walk-in clinic.

The project broke ground in May 2019, before Orlando Health purchased the St. Cloud hospital from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. The hospital officially became part of Orlando Health July 1.

