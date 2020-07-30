NYC Health + Hospitals to invest $142M in COVID-19 care centers

NYC Health + Hospitals said it plans to invest $142 million to build three COVID-19 Centers of Excellence in New York City.

The health system will build the sites in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

The sites will offer outpatient services to those at high risk of contracting COVID-19 and follow-up care to those who have contracted it.

