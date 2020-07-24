Atrium plans to open new Charlotte hospital in 2022

Atrium Health plans to open its new 150,000-square-foot hospital in Charlotte, N.C., by 2022, according to The Charlotte Business Journal.

The new facility, called Atrium Health Union West, will house 40 licensed beds, three operating rooms, a 10-bay emergency department and an endoscopy suite. In addition, imaging, lab and pharmacy services will be offered.

Atrium Health also plans to build a medical office building on the 47-acre site, according to the report.

Construction of the hospital began in January, and is expected to end in the fourth quarter of 2021. The facility is slated to open to patients in early 2022.

Initial estimates say the new facility will cost $130 million, including $116 million for the hospital and about $14 million for the medical office building. Costs may increase another $15 million should Atrium Health get regulatory approval to also build a cancer institute in the medical office building, according to the Business Journal.

Atrium Health, headquartered in Charlotte, is not the only health system expanding in the Charlotte area.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health received approval last year to build a $154 million, 161,000-square-foot hospital in Charlotte. The facility, called South Charlotte Medical Center, is slated to open in 2023.

