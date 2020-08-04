Tropical storm rips Pennsylvania hospital

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

High winds from Tropical Storm Isaias caused "extensive damage" at Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital, the organization tweeted Aug. 4. 

About 11:00 a.m. Aug. 4, the storm tore off a portion of the day care center's roof. 

No serious injuries were reported, and children in the day care center were transported to a local middle school, according to the tweets. 

The hospital's infusion center, cancer institute lobby and a pavilion housing physician offices also were damaged.

"We are currently assessing damage, and cleanup operations are underway throughout the campus," a Doylestown hospital officials tweeted. 

