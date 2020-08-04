Tropical storm rips Pennsylvania hospital
High winds from Tropical Storm Isaias caused "extensive damage" at Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital, the organization tweeted Aug. 4.
About 11:00 a.m. Aug. 4, the storm tore off a portion of the day care center's roof.
No serious injuries were reported, and children in the day care center were transported to a local middle school, according to the tweets.
The hospital's infusion center, cancer institute lobby and a pavilion housing physician offices also were damaged.
"We are currently assessing damage, and cleanup operations are underway throughout the campus," a Doylestown hospital officials tweeted.
