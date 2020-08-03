Nevada hospital begins construction of $150M patient tower

Henderson (Nev.) Hospital has started building a $150 million, six-story patient tower, according to local news station KLAS.

The tower, slated to open late next year, will house 93 beds, expand its observation unit and add space for more women's services.

The project also includes a three-story parking structure with 480 spaces.

