Kindred, Dignity partner to build, operate another Arizona rehab hospital

Dignity Health Arizona and Kindred Healthcare have entered into a joint venture to build and operate an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Phoenix area.

The new facility will be the second inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Phoenix market owned by the two parties. The first hospital, Dignity Health East Valley Rehabilitation Hospital in Chandler, Ariz., opened in 2016.

The new hospital, to be built in Gilbert, Ariz., will be two stories, span 50,000 square feet and have 40 beds. It will have all private rooms and offer acute rehabilitation services.

The hospital is expected to open in the fourth quarter of next year.

"We are delighted to partner with Kindred to provide services that help patients function as independently as possible while safely returning to the activities they love," said Linda Hunt, Dignity Health Arizona division president. "Dignity Health continues to address the growing healthcare needs of our East Valley and the Gilbert community."

Dignity Health Arizona is based in Phoenix. Kindred Healthcare is based in Louisville, Ky.

