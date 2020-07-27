9 health systems opening new hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them since June 1:

1. Ascension St. Vincent plans $115M hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent plans to build a $115 million hospital in Florida's St. Johns County.

2. Atrium plans to open new Charlotte hospital in 2022

Atrium Health plans to open its new 150,000-square-foot hospital in Charlotte, N.C., by 2022.

3. UHS plans 40-acre campus, hospital in Nevada

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Service plans to develop a 40-acre healthcare campus in Henderson, Nev.

4. Encompass Health buys land for rehab hospital in Florida

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health purchased a plot of land in St. Augustine, Fla., to build a new hospital, the company announced July 10.

5. MultiCare to build $300M children's hospital

MultiCare Health System, an eight-hospital system based in Tacoma, Wash., will begin construction next year on a new children's hospital.

6. WVU Medicine opens small hospital in West Virginia

Morgantown-based West Virginia University Medicine has opened a 10-bed inpatient unit and an emergency department at the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

7. Shuttered Missouri hospital to be replaced with $25M facility

Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo., will be demolished and replaced with a new 49-bed hospital. Main Street HealthVentures, a Billionaires Funding Group affiliate, announced it would spend $25 million on the new facility.

8. Moffitt Cancer Center's $400M hospital construction to start in July

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center plans to begin construction on its 10-story, $400 million hospital in July. The ground breaking ceremony was in June.

9. City of Hope buys site for $1B cancer hospital, research center

Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope has purchased a 190,000-square-foot building and 11 acres of land as part of a $1 billion investment in a new hospital and cancer research center in Irvine, Calif.

More articles on capital projects:

11 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Dartmouth-Hitchcock breaks ground on 5-story pavilion

Northwell plans $460M expansion of Southside Hospital



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.