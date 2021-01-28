Children's Minnesota opens specialty center in Lakeville

Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota has opened a specialty center in Lakeville, Minn., one of the fastest-growing cities in the Twin Cities region.

The specialty center offers outpatient pediatric services like physical therapy, speech therapy and feeding therapy. The organization plans to add behavioral health services by the end of the year.

"We are excited to be opening our newest specialty center in Lakeville and helping more families in the south metro get the care they need, where they need it," said Marc Gorelick, MD, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "Lakeville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Minnesota. This expansion is part of our efforts to improve patient access to the high-quality care and services our specialists offer."

More articles on capital projects:

CoxHealth to open Missouri hospital Jan. 22

Orlando Health to open $145M hospital this month

AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.