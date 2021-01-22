Ochsner LSU Health, Oceans Healthcare open behavioral health hospital

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport (La.) and Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare opened a new behavioral health hospital in Louisiana.

The facility, Louisiana Behavioral Health, is in Shreveport and began accepting patients Jan. 20.



The hospital provides inpatient care to patients 18 and older. The organizations said they plan to add geriatric services by March and an outpatient program by the end of the year.

"During this year of isolation, profound loss and rapid change, the need for behavioral health services has only increased," Stuart Archer, CEO of Oceans Healthcare, said at the facility's opening. He added that the opening was "about expanding services that have been out of reach of people who have needed them for too long."

