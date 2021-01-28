DC hospital damaged in explosion; 1 injury reported

A mechanical explosion left one person injured and caused damage to several floors of a 177-bed hospital in Washington, D.C., according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department and local news stations.

The explosion occurred in the basement of BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon. The fire and EMS department was called to the scene around 12:30 p.m., according to local news station WTOP.

The explosion sent a force up a chimney and damaged several floors. The Fire and EMS department said there are no structural stability issues with the building.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The department didn't release the name of the individual.



During the incident, patients were moved to another area of the hospital. No evacuations were necessary, according to local news station WUSA-9.

An investigation into the cause of the mechanical explosion is ongoing.

More articles on capital projects:

CoxHealth to open Missouri hospital Jan. 22

Orlando Health to open $145M hospital this month

AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Florida

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.