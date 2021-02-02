UHS buys 32 acres in Florida for medical campus

King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has purchased 32 acres of land in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for a medical campus, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

The for-profit hospital operator paid $32.7 million for the property, according to the Feb. 2 report.

UHS is seeking approval to build a 270-bed, 365,000-square-foot hospital, a four-story medical office building and 1,019 parking spaces on the medical campus.

The hospital would be the second acute care facility in South Florida for UHS, which already owns Wellington (Fla.) Regional Medical Center.

More articles on capital projects:

UW Health resumes plan for $348M clinic in Madison

DC hospital damaged in explosion; injuries reported

Children's Minnesota opens specialty center in Lakeville

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.