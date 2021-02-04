Kettering Health Network to build Ohio hospital

Dayton, Ohio-based Kettering Health Network will build a one-story, 42,000-square-foot hospital in Springfield, Ohio.

The hospital will house a 24/7 emergency room, outpatient services and medical offices for primary and specialty care.

The hospital is expected to cost $20 million. It is slated to open this winter.

"Our mission compels us to provide high-quality healthcare — as close to home as possible — for those we serve," said Fred Manchur, CEO of Kettering Health Network. "For many years, we have served the residents of Springfield and Clark County at various hospitals and clinics throughout our network. Now is the right time to invest in Springfield more intentionally by bringing services that enhance wellness and serve residents in their time of need."

