$43M Nebraska hospital opening in February

Kimball (Neb.) Health Services is nearing the completion of its new $43 million hospital to provide updated care to the community, News Channel Nebraska reported Jan. 1.

"As of today, we're still in the old hospital, which opened in 1950. And we've been open 24 hours a day/seven days a week since 1950, which, I think, is a feather in our cap. The hospital still looks nice, but the electrical and height of the ceilings, and just lots and lots of things don't meet code," Ken Hunter, Kimball Health Services CEO, told the publication.

With larger patient rooms and hallways, the new hospital will be around 60,000 square feet, nearly 40,000 square feet larger than the existing 20,000-square-foot hospital. Mammography services and infusion therapy will also be offered in the new hospital, News Channel Nebraska reported.

CT scan and MRI services are currently being offered in a trailer outside the existing hospital and will be moved in-house once the new hospital is complete.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, $6 million in county revenue bonds, contributions from the hospital itself, and the hospital's capital campaign have been combined to fund the project. The hospital is expected to open its doors to the public Feb. 12.

A nonprofit government entity, Kimball Health Services is a 15-bed critical access hospital and rural health clinic that provides hospital outpatient, inpatient, emergency room and clinic services, along with care to a nursing home facility.

Becker's has reached out to Kimball Health Services for comment on the new hospital.