UNC Health wins conditional approval for $371M hospital: 5 things to know

UNC Health has received a third certificate-of-need conditional approval from North Carolina for a $371.3 million community hospital in Research Triangle Park.

Here are five things to know:

1. The 2024 State Medical Facilities Plan found a need for 38 acute-care beds in North Carolina's Durham, Caswell and Warren service areas. UNC Health's Sept. 26 CON approval shared plans to add no more than 38 additional acute-care beds to the new hospital for a total of 112 beds.

2. This is the third CON approval that UNC Health has received from the state, with the first CONs still under appeal, a spokesperson for UNC Health told Becker's.

3. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Hospital, part of Duke Health, also filed a plan to add 38 additional acute-care beds to its hospital for a total of more than 1,100 upon completion of the project, which was denied by the state.

4. "UNC Health remains committed to expanding access to much-needed care by building a community hospital in RTP, one of the fastest-growing regions of the state," the spokesperson said.

5. The last day to appeal the state's approval of UNC Health's plan is Oct. 28, the CON said.

Becker's has reached out to Duke Health and will update this story should more information become available.