AdventHealth's plans for new Florida hospital move forward

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's land use application has been approved by the city of Lakeland, Fla., for a proposed full-service hospital.

The hospital would sit on 218 acres of land and comprise up to 400 beds, an offsite emergency department, a medical office building and designated areas for future commercial and residential development, a spokesperson for the health system said in a Dec. 20 statement shared with Becker's.

A significant part of the land will remain undeveloped and feature a conservation area to provide a buffer between the hospital and nearby neighborhoods, the spokesperson said.







