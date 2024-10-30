Baton Rouge General plans neighborhood hospital

Baton Rouge (La.) General, which operates over 600 licensed beds across three campuses, plans to open a 40,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital in Denham Springs, La.

The facility is expected to comprise a 14-bed emergency room, a 12-bed inpatient hospital, outpatient services such as imaging and lab, and physician practices, according to an Oct. 30 news release.

News of the planned hospital in Livingston Parish follows 6% population growth in the area since 2020, the release said.

BRG already operates two primary care locations in the parish, which functions similarly to a county in other states. The new project aims to expand healthcare options for residents, particularly in emergency and hospital services.

The project is in the design phase and requires approval from the Livingston Parish Planning Commission. If approved, the hospital is tentatively set to open in 2027.