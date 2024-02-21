Texas system breaks ground on $450M hospital

San Antonio-based University Health broke ground on a $450 million community hospital Feb. 21, marking its second new hospital project since the start of 2024.

The five-story, full-service hospital will be connected to a 100,000-square-foot medical office building located in Selma, Texas. University Health Retama Hospital will initially contain 166 inpatient beds with capacity to accommodate up to 286.

The hospital is slated to open in 2027 and create up to 600 new jobs.

In January, the health system broke ground on University Health Palo Alto Hospital in San Antonio.



