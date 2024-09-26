Novant plans South Carolina hospital 

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning to build a new full-service, community hospital campus in Bluffton, S.C.

Four things to know:

1. The Novant Health Bluffton Medical Center will be built with 50 beds to start, with plans to expand to 100 beds as the growing needs of the community increase in the years to come, Novant said in a Sept. 26 news release.

2. The hospital will include medical, surgical, emergency and trauma services, as well as intensive care, labor and delivery, cardiology, neurology and orthopedics, in addition to other medical specialties identified as needed in the area. The system said its plans will bring an estimated 1,000 new jobs to the region over the next five years. Novant plans to submit necessary regulatory approval documents in the coming weeks.

3. Novant is also planning several outpatient campuses in Bluffton, including a free-standing emergency department, surgery centers, imaging services, urgent care, primary care, and specialty care. Novant said it will recruit at least 20 new primary care providers, in addition to specialists.

4. Novant expanded into South Carolina in February when it completed the acquisition of three hospitals in the state from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in a $2.4 billion deal.





