McLeod Health plans $45M replacement hospital

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health is planning to build a $45 million replacement facility for its hospital in Cheraw, S.C., the system said April 9.

The new facility will be built on McLeod Health Cheraw's current property, replacing the original hospital built in 1980.

The new facility will support the expansion of surgical and orthopedic services, among other specialties. The system said a recent analysis showed a market need for at least 35 new inpatient beds at the hospital.

McLeod Health has operated the facility, formerly Chesterfield General Hospital, since 2015 through a lease agreement with M/C Healthcare. The system will purchase the hospital for $5.8M and is expected to start construction on the new facility by 2025.