HCA gets green light for $250M hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based TriStar Health, part of HCA Healthcare, received approval to build a $250 million hospital in Spring Hill, Tenn., local news outlet WZTV reported June 27.

The 68-bed acute care facility will be built on the same site as the existing TriStar Spring Hill ER and is expected to bring more than 3,000 jobs to the community.

The hospital will include four operating rooms, a labor and delivery unit, an intensive care unit and neonatal ICU as well as imaging and cardiac catheterization services.

Spring Hill's population increased from under 9,000 residents in 2000 to more than 50,000 in 2020. Over the next five years, it is expected to grow to about 64,000 residents, according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

"As Spring Hill's population continues to grow, it is time for the community to have access to essential healthcare services at a full-service hospital closer to where they live, work and play," Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA' TriStar Division, said in a news release.

Spring Hill is Tennessee's largest city without a hospital, according to TriStar.

