72 CNO moves in 2021

Becker's has reported the following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and nursing executive moves since Jan. 1, 2021.

1. Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare. She is the first CNO at the organization.

2. Nicole Barnett, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

3. Jackie Gonzalez, DNP, MSN, retired as senior vice president and CNO of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System after 41 years with the organization.

4. Meghan Baston, MSN, RN, resigned as chief nursing officer of Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat, a psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital.

5. Jelinda Gose, MSN, RN, was named CNO of HCA Healthcare's Medical Center of Trinity (Fla.).

6. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, was chosen as chief nursing executive at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

7. Lyn McKee, RN, was appointed CNO of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, Okla.

8. Lorraine Parker, MSN, RN, was named CNO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

9. Kate FitzPatrick, DNP, RN, was chosen as the Connelly Foundation chief nurse executive officer at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, the health system said.

10. Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

11. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, moved to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

12. Kelley Kostich, PhD, RN, was named CNO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

13. Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

14. Caroline (Ndungu) Njau, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Children's Minnesota.

15. Lisa Schepers, BSN, was named vice president and CNO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill.

16. Lisa Massarweh, DNP, MSN, RN, was chosen as senior vice president and CNO of Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center Hospital.

18. Lynne Voskamp, DNP, RN, was named vice president of nursing operations and continuum of care, CNO, and administrator of home care services at Beebe Healthcare.

19. Kathy Van Meter, RN, was named CNO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

20. Margie Hale, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health's Upper Peninsula region.

21. Jane Stirrup, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and CNO of St. Luke's Health's Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas.

22. Marianna Stoneburner, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and CNO of UPMC's St. Margaret hospital in Pittsburgh.

23. Maribel Torres, BSN, RN, was named CNO of North Shore Medical Center in Miami.

24. Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

25. John Voight, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

26. Maria Lariccia Brennan, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.

27. Toni Bishop-McWain, DNP, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

28. Ardelle Bigos, MSN, was promoted to CNO of Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

29. Michele Szkolnicki, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

30. Charles Vannoy, RN, was promoted to vice president for patient care services and CNO of the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J.

31. Jamie Kabanuk, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Syracuse, N.Y.-based St. Joseph's Health.

32. Carolyn Leja, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health's Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals in Michigan.

33. Kevin Garner, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (Va.).

34. Mark Mahnfeldt, RN, joined Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital as chief nursing officer.

35. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health tapped Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, to be its interim chief nursing officer.

36. Debra Raupers, RN, returned to Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie health system as chief nursing officer.

37. Phoenix Children's selected Rhonda Thompson, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient services.

38. El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas CNO Amy Triplet, RN, resigned.

39. Cynthia Latney, MSN, RN, was appointed as the chief nursing executive and senior vice president of Columbus-based OhioHealth.

40. Valarie McPherson, MSN, RN, was named the chief nursing officer of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J.

41. Paulette Heitmeyer, RN, was selected as CNO at Fountain Valley (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

42. Misty Robertson, DNP, RN, was named COO and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Nampa (Idaho) Medical Center.

43. Brie Sandow, MSN, RN, was named COO and chief nursing officer of St. Luke's Health System's Meridian (Idaho) Medical Center.

44. Missy Feather, DNP, RN, returned to Walterboro, S.C.-based Colleton Medical Center as its chief nursing officer.

45. Carla Zupko, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Aitkin, Minn.-based Riverwood Healthcare Center.

46. Tracy Gosselin, PhD, RN, was appointed senior vice president, chief nurse executive and chair of nursing at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

47. Sammie Mosier, BSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Healthcare.

48. Molly Reagan, RN, was named Robbinsdale, Minn.-based North Memorial Health's permanent vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer.

49. Karen Doyle, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

50. Jane Englebright, PhD, retired from her role as chief nursing officer at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

51. Melissa Fritz, DNP, was named chief nursing officer of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minn.

52. Scott Jessie, MSN, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer at Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate University Hospital.

53. Kelly Keefe Marcoux, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital.

54. Clint Kendall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Angel Medical Center in Franklin, N.C., part of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health.

56. Heather Schimmers, RN, was selected as Gundersen Health System's new COO and chief nursing officer.

57. Tonja Thigpen, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital South.

58. Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

59. Ophelia Byers, DNP, RN, joined New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System as chief nursing officer for Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J.

60. Jennifer Chavez, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

61. Brandee Fetherman, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center.

62. Cheryl Jacobs, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

63. Emily Stevens, MSN, resigned from her role as chief nursing officer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.

64. Ron Yolo, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Southern California division.

65. Dan Shearn, MSN, RN, joined Carondelet Health Network as chief nursing officer.

66. Rebecca Shutts, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center.

67. Dianne Aroh, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

68. Yolanda Coleman, PhD, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

69. Eric Wallis, DNP, was appointed senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.

70. Lisa Archer, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic's Southwest Wisconsin region.

71. Stacie Call, MSN, was named chief nursing officer for Mercy Health's Youngstown and Lorain markets in Ohio.

72. Theresa Trivette, DNP, RN, was named the inaugural chief nursing executive for Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health System.