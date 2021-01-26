Connecticut health system names its first CNO

Amanda (Mandy) Richards, MSN, RN, was chosen as executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, the health system said Jan. 26.

She is the first CNO at the organization.

"The chief nursing officer role is complex and demanding. It requires, among other attributes, contemporary clinical knowledge and deeply ingrained leadership skills," a Hartford HealthCare news release stated. "It also requires a commitment to explore, expand and engage others in best practices. Mandy's training, background and expertise meet those demands — and more."

Ms. Richards most recently served as system CNO of Allina Health, a 12-hospital system based in Minneapolis. She also was vice president of clinical operations at Allina's flagship, Abbott Northwestern, in Minneapolis.

More articles on executive moves:

Drew Grossman tapped as CEO of Baptist Health South Florida hospitals

Minnesota health system names chief hospital officer

U of California San Francisco Health CEO to retire

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.