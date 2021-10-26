13 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following chief nursing officer and CMO moves have been reported since Oct. 1:

Hoda Asmar, MD, has been appointed CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.

Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Ophelia Byers, DNP, RN, joined New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System as chief nursing officer for Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J.

Jennifer Chavez, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Brandee Fetherman, MSN, RN, was promoted to chief nursing officer at Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center.

Patricia Fisher, MD, was appointed CMO of Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, N.J.

Cheryl Jacobs, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

Helen Koselka, MD, was appointed CMO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth.

Paul Sierzenski, MD, was named senior vice president and CMO of acute care services for Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

Emily Stevens resigned from her role as chief nursing officer at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Ariz.



Tonja Thigpen, MSN, was appointed chief nursing officer of San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital South.



Victor Waters, MD, was appointed CMO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Arizona central and West Valley market.



Ron Yolo, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's Southern California division.