CommonSpirit names chief nursing officer of new California division

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has appointed Ron Yolo, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of the health system's newly formed Southern California Division.

Dr. Yolo's new role will include oversight of 18 Dignity Health hospitals, an Oct. 21 news release shared with Becker's said.

"Ron Yolo has committed his career to nursing excellence and will be a tremendous asset to the Southern California division team," said Julie Sprengel, president and CEO of the division.

Dr. Yolo began his career as a nursing assistant at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif. in 1999. He held multiple leadership positions with San Francisco-based Dignity Health system before becoming chief nursing officer at Dignity Health-Glendale (Calif.).

Throughout his career, Dr. Yolo has led numerous projects, including chairing the development of CommonSpirit Health's National Nursing Vision, the news release said.

CommonSpirit Health was formed in February 2019 through the alignment of Chicago-based Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health.