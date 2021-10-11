New York-Presbyterian chief nursing officer joins Atlantic Health System

Ophelia Byers, DNP, RN, has joined New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System as chief nursing officer for Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. She has also been named the health system's associate chief nurse executive.

Dr. Byers has more than 20 years of experience in clinical care and nursing leadership, a news release shared with Becker's said. She most recently served as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.

She succeeds MaryPat Sullivan, who has served as Overlook Medical's chief nursing and experience officer for more than 14 years.

Dr. Byers has written about the impact of racism-related stress on Black nurses. She also spent eight years as a chemical operations specialist in the United States Army Reserves, where she was awarded the Army Medal of Achievement for soldiering skills and leadership, the news release said.