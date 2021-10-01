UVA Medical Center names 3 new execs

UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va., has added three new leaders to its nursing and emergency services teams, a Sept. 28 news release said.

Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer. Dr. Baker joins UVA from Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health, where she has spent more than two decades in nursing leadership, including most recently as associate chief nurse and associate vice president of nursing. She is also an author and nurse scientist, the news release said. Her new role will become effective Oct. 17.

Veronica Brill, MSN, RN, was named UVA's associate chief nursing officer. She had been serving as interim chief nursing officer since March 2021. Ms. Brill has held multiple leadership positions at UVA for more than two decades, the news release said.

Nelson Figueroa, RN, was chosen to serve as administrator of emergency medicine and services, and will oversee UVA Medical Center's emergency department.

Mr. Figueroa has more than two decades of leadership experience in emergency departments and joins UVA from Boston Medical Center, where he is associate chief nursing officer for the emergency department.