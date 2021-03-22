10 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system CMO and CNO moves have been reported in March.

1. Annmarie Chavarria, DNP, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital.

2. Frank Dos Santos, DO, was named CMO of Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

3. Nancy Holecek, BSN, RN, will move to an expanded role of senior vice president and CNO of RWJBarnabas Health.

4. Kelley Kostich, PhD, RN, was named CNO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

5. José López, MD, was named CMO of Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6. Laura Mansfield, MSN, RN, was named senior vice president and CNO of Bel Air-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

7. Caroline (Ndungu) Njau, BSN, RN, was named senior vice president of patient care services and CNO of Children's Minnesota.

8. Loren Robinson, MD, was chosen as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for Christus St. Michael in Texarkana, Texas.

9. Lisa Schepers, BSN, was named vice president and CNO of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Ill.

10. Donald Yealy, MD, was named senior vice president of UPMC and CMO of the health system's health services division.

