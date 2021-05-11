Lee Health removes 'interim' from CNO's title

Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health, the health system said May 10.

Ms. Higgins brings more than two decades of nursing experience to the role.

Most recently, she served as the interim CNO of Lee Health. She has also served as chief nurse executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers — a role she will continue until a permanent replacement is named, Lee Health said in a news release.

Ms. Higgins joined Lee Health in 2000 as an emergency room nurse.

