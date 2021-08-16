6 recent CNO moves

The following hospital and health system chief nursing officer moves have been reported on or after Aug. 9:

1. Kevin Garner, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer by LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (Va.).

2. Mark Mahnfeldt, RN, has joined Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital as chief nursing officer.

3. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health has tapped Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, to be its interim chief nursing officer.

4. Debra Raupers, RN, has returned to Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie health system as chief nursing officer.

5. Phoenix Children's has selected Rhonda Thompson, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient services.

6. El Dorado-based Medical Center of South Arkansas CNO Amy Triplet, RN, has resigned.