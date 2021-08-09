Baystate Health names interim president, CNO

Baystate Health has appointed two interim executives to lead its organization, according to press releases shared with Becker's Aug. 6.

The Springfield, Mass.-based health system has named Frank Cracolici, RN, interim president of its 746-bed medical center.

Mr. Cracolici most recently served as senior adviser to Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital's CEO. He has also held CEO roles at Los Angeles-based St. Vincent Medical Center and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City.

Baystate Health has also tapped Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, to be its interim chief nursing officer. Dr. Miller has held previous CNO roles at Carson City, Nev.-based Carson Tahoe Health and Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center. She also served as CNO and vice president of patient care services at Johns Hopkins Medicine's Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C.