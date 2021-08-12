Guthrie names new CNO

Debra Raupers, RN, has returned to Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie health system as chief nursing officer.

Ms. Raupers previously served as a member of the health system's leadership team that oversaw the construction of the Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital. She also led Sayre-based Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in the attainment of Magnet accreditation for nursing excellence, a news release shared with Becker's Aug. 12 said.

Ms. Raupers is an active member of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.