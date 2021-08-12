LewisGale Hospital Pulaski appoints CNO

Kevin Garner, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer by LewisGale Hospital Pulaski (Va.).

Mr. Garner has more than 20 years of nursing leadership experience. He previously served as assistant CNO for Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, an Aug. 11 news release said.

"Kevin's diverse background, compassion for patients and commitment to high-quality care will allow us to continue reaching new heights in clinical excellence," said the hospital's CEO, Sean Pressman. "His proven track record in leadership will be a significant asset for our outstanding nursing team."