Emerson Hospital appoints CNO

Mark Mahnfeldt, RN, has joined Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital as chief nursing officer.

Mr. Mahnfeldt previously served as vice president of acute care nursing at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, Mass., beginning in 2016. He has also held nurse leadership positions at Melrose-based Melrose-Wakefield Healthcare and Salem-based North Shore Medical Center, both in Massachusetts, according to a July 30 news release shared with Becker's.

"I am very excited to join Emerson, a health system I have long-admired for its dedication to providing the best care to patients at every spectrum of life," Mr. Mahnfeldt said. "One of the aspects working in a community health setting that I enjoy most is creating relationships with people who live and work in the area. I look forward to serving the community and continuing Emerson's focus as the hospital of choice for everyone in its service area."