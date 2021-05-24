5 recent hospital, health system CNO, CMO moves

The following hospital and health system chief medical officer and chief nursing officer moves have been reported in May.

1. Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as CNO of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

2. Robert Pretzlaff, MD, was named vice president and CMO of Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

3. Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female CMO of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.

4. Sebastian Strom, MD, was chosen as CMO of HCA Healthcare's West Florida division.

5. John Voight, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.