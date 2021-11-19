34 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Nov. 12:

Ralph Alee joined Carilion Clinic as the Roanoke, Va.-based health system's inaugural vice president of philanthropy.

Veronica Alexander was appointed human resources director for Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Matt Bailey was named interim president of Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.).

Todd Campbell will resign from his role as COO of Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center.

Chris Champlin was appointed president of Adventist Health and Rideout hospital in Marysville, Calif.

Tom Chiarelli was named administrative director of finance for Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Lane Donnelly, MD, will join Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health as executive medical director of pediatric population health and quality at the UNC School of Medicine.

Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan, took on the additional role of group COO for the health system.

Steve Downey was appointed chief supply chain and patient support services officer for Cleveland Clinic.

Hans Driessnack was named CEO of Abrazo Health's West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz.

Steve Edwards will retire as CEO of Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth.

Michael Gitman, MD, was named executive director of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City.

Steven Gordon will retire as CEO of Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

Carolina Guimaraes, MD, was appointed division chief of pediatric radiology at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health.

Bjorn Gunnerud was appointed chief experience and marketing officer for North Memorial Health system in Robbinsdale, Minn.

Rick Hundorfean was appointed CEO of MUSC Health Medical University of South Carolina Rehabilitation Hospital in Charleston.

Thomas Inge, MD, PhD, joined Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago as surgeon-in-chief.

Jonathan Lewin, MD, is stepping down from his multiple leadership roles at Atlanta-based Emory University.

Murali Naidu, MD, was appointed CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Calif.

Runjhun Nanchal joined Phoenix-based Valleywise Health as senior vice president of strategy, marketing and communications.

Regina Nethery will retire as vice president of investor relations at Tenet Healthcare at the end of the year.

Omar Pineda, MSN, RN, was appointed CEO of Abrazo Health's Central Campus in Phoenix and Abrazo Mesa (Ariz.) Hospital.

Megan Powe joined Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network as market chief strategy officer.

Jody Reyes, BSN, was named senior vice president and COO of Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center.

Amanda Robinson, RN, was named manager of the clinical informatics department at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Shayla Robinson was named corporate compliance officer at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Chris Roty was appointed COO of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.).

Dan Shearn, MSN, RN, joined Carondelet Health Network as chief nursing officer.

Rebecca Shutts, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center.

Heather Stein, MD, was selected to serve as medical staff president for University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington.

Michael Stringfellow was named manager of Jefferson Regional Medical Center's information systems department.

Jennifer Weiss was named CEO of the future Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Libertyville (Ill.).

Ken Wheat was appointed executive vice president and COO of Eisenhower Health.

Nichole Wilson joined Indiana University Health in Indianapolis as vice president of community health operations.