Abrazo Health names 2 new Arizona hospital CEOs

Abrazo Health has appointed Omar Pineda, MSN, RN, and Hans Driessnack to CEO positions within the Phoenix-based health system.

Mr. Pineda will lead Abrazo Central Campus in Phoenix and Abrazo Mesa (Ariz.) Hospital.

He most recently served as COO of the health system's Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz., a news release shared with Becker's Nov. 15 said.

Mr. Pineda, a former emergency department nurse, previously served as national senior director of patient experience and service for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Abrazo's parent organization.

Mr. Driessnack will lead Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, Ariz.

He most recently was CEO of Northwest Medical Center, a 222-bed regional trauma center in Springdale, Ark.

Under his leadership, the hospital achieved center of excellence designations in surgery and the emergency department, the news release said.