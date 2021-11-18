West Virginia hospital CFO to shift roles after COO resigns

Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center COO Todd Campbell announced his resignation Nov. 17, according to WV News.

Mr. Campbell, who joined St. Mary's Medical Center in 2001, will step down from his role Jan. 21. Angela Swearingen, vice president of finance and CFO at St. Mary's Medical Center, has been named the hospital's next COO. She joined the 393-bed hospital in 2010, according to the report.

During his time at St. Mary's Medical Center, Mr. Campbell helped guide the hospital's integration with Huntington-based Mountain Health Network and led the creation and expansion of the hospital's employed physician organization, according to WV News.