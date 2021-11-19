Tenet's vice president of investor relations to retire

Regina Nethery will retire as vice president of investor relations at Tenet Healthcare at the end of the year.

Ms. Nethery joined the Dallas-based healthcare services company in November 2019 from Humana.

She held several leadership roles throughout her 20-year tenure with the insurer, including as enterprise vice president.

A certified public accountant, Ms. Nethery began her career at what is now PricewaterhouseCoopers in Louisville, Ky.

She was rated a No. 1 investor relations officer by Wall Street analysts over multiple years, according to LinkedIn.