Tenet's vice president of investor relations to retire

Lauren Jensik - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Regina Nethery will retire as vice president of investor relations at Tenet Healthcare at the end of the year.

Ms. Nethery joined the Dallas-based healthcare services company in November 2019 from Humana.

She held several leadership roles throughout her 20-year tenure with the insurer, including as enterprise vice president.

A certified public accountant, Ms. Nethery began her career at what is now PricewaterhouseCoopers in Louisville, Ky.

She was rated a No. 1 investor relations officer by Wall Street analysts over multiple years, according to LinkedIn

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles