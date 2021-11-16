Carondelet Health Network adds two new execs to leadership team

Dan Shearn, RN, MSN, and Megan Powe joined Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network's leadership team.

Mr. Shearn was appointed chief nursing officer for Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, a Nov. 3 news release said.

He most recently held the chief nursing officer title at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Fla. His other previous leadership roles include vice president of patient care service and chief nursing officer for UPMC Northwest in Seneca, Pa., and clinical director of critical care at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ms. Powe joined the health system as market chief strategy officer.

She most recently served as chief strategy officer for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas, where she led the development and growth of key service lines resulting in expanded services, certifications, and performance in cardiology, orthopedics and neurosciences, the news release said.

Carondelet Health Network's parent company is Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.