CEO of DMC's children's hospital takes on additional role

Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan, has taken on the additional role of group COO for the health system, a Nov. 11 news release shared with Becker's said.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Kathy for the past 18 months, observing her leadership style and depth of operational and clinical expertise," said Brittany Lavis, the health system's interim CEO. "In this role, I am confident that Kathy will continue to build upon her track record of leadership excellence and outcomes."

Ms. Donovan joined the Detroit Medical Center as CEO of the children's hospital in June 2020. She previously served as COO and chief nursing officer at St. Louis-based SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

The Detroit Medical Center is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.