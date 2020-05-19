Kathy Donovan named CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan

Detroit Medical Center's Children's Hospital of Michigan has tapped Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, to serve as CEO, effective June 1.

Ms. Donovan brings more than 10 years of healthcare administration experience to the role.

Most recently, she was COO and chief nursing officer of St. Louis-based SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, which achieved Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center under her leadership, Children's Hospital of Michigan said.

She also was previously COO of Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

