Penn State's Hershey Medical Center names COO

Jody Reyes, BSN, has been appointed senior vice president and COO of Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center. Her role will become effective Dec. 27.

Ms. Reyes is currently the interim COO for the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

An oncology certified nurse, she previously served as administrator of the medical center's oncology service line and palliative care programs and chief of service lines, a Nov. 16 news release said.

"Jody’s expertise as a leader within a complex healthcare system will be a great asset as we advance our five-year strategic plan and continue to expand access to the Hershey Medical Center’s highly specialized services," said Deborah Berini, the organization's president.

Before joining UVA Health in 2012, Ms. Reyes was the clinical director for the department of hematology and hematopoietic cell transplantation at City of Hope in Duarte, Calif., according to LinkedIn.