Baptist Health names 2 new leaders at Kentucky hospitals

Chris Roty has been appointed COO of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.), effective Dec. 6.

He succeeds Karen Hill, who retired earlier this year after more than 28 years in the hospital's administration, a Nov. 15 news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Roty has served as president of Baptist Health Paducah (Ky.) for more than four years.

Mr. Roty joined the Louisville, Ky.-based health system in 1994 as an assistant vice president for what is now Baptist Health Louisville and was named a vice president in 1996, the news release said.

Under his leadership, Paducah was recognized as one of the best hospitals in Kentucky by U.S. News & World Report in 2019 and received an "A" in patient safety from the Leapfrog Group.

Matt Bailey, whose career in healthcare spans 36 years, will serve as Mr. Roty's interim replacement as president of Baptist Health Paducah.

Mr. Bailey, who will begin his new role on Nov. 29, most recently served as interim president of Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Ind.

In his previous role as president of Indiana University Health South Central Region in Bloomington, Mr. Bailey oversaw five IU Health facilities.

He is the former president and CEO of IU Health West Hospital in Avon, Ind., the news release said.