Eisenhower Health names COO

Ken Wheat has been appointed executive vice president and COO of Eisenhower Health, the health system said Nov. 17.

Mr. Wheat has served as senior vice president and CFO for the Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based health system since 2013.

Under his leadership, Eisenhower Health raised $200 million during a 2017 campaign to advance specialty care within the system.

He was named a "CFO to Know" by Becker's in 2019.

"It's been a pleasure working with Ken over the last eight years as he has been instrumental in the growth and development of the health system," said Martin Massiello, Eisenhower's president and CEO.

Mr. Wheat previously held multiple leadership positions with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, including as CFO for the network's central states region, which included 15 hospitals.