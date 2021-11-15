Lurie Children's names new surgeon-in-chief

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago has appointed Thomas Inge, MD, PhD, surgeon-in-chief. He assumed the position on Nov. 15, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Dr. Inge succeeds Marleta Reynolds, MD, who is stepping down after serving in the role for 12 years. Dr. Reynolds will continue as a member of the surgical team.

Dr. Inge joins Lurie from Children's Hospital of Colorado in Aurora, where he served as associate surgeon-in-chief, division chief of pediatric surgery and director of the adolescent bariatric surgery program.

Dr. Inge's surgical outcomes research has been funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases since 2005. His areas of focus have included pediatric obesity and surgical treatment. He has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications and published nearly 60 reviews, editorials, books and book chapters, the news release said.

"Dr. Inge's leadership skills, success in outcomes research and support of innovation will help the Lurie Children's Surgery Department lead the way locally, regionally and nationally," Dr. Reynolds said.



The organization is ranked as one of the nation's top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.