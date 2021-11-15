Jefferson Regional makes 5 leadership additions, promotions

Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced the following leadership additions and promotions Nov. 2:

Tom Chiarelli was named administrative director of finance. He most recently served as vice president of finance at Olathe (Kan.) Health, a news release said.

Veronica Alexander was appointed human resources director. She most recently worked for the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Amanda Robinson, RN, was named manager of the clinical informatics department. Ms. Robinson joined Jefferson Regional in 1996 as a phlebotomist before attending the Jefferson Regional School of Nursing. She has been with the quality clinical informatics department for five years, according to the news release.

Shayla Robinson was named corporate compliance officer, a role she has served in an interim capacity since the fall of 2020.

Michael Stringfellow was named manager of Jefferson's information systems department. Mr. Stringfellow joined Jefferson Regional in 2013 as a systems technician. He held numerous positions in the department before being promoted to the managerial role in September.