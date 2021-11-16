Stanford couple to join UNC Health's leadership team

Carolina Guimaraes, MD, has been appointed division chief of pediatric radiology at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health. Her spouse, Lane Donnelly, MD, will also join the health system as executive medical director of pediatric population health and quality at the UNC School of Medicine.

Dr. Guimaraes currently serves as associate professor of radiology at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine. Her area of research is pediatric neuroradiology, including fetal and neonatal imaging, a Nov. 16 news release said.

Dr. Donnelly is a professor of radiology and pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine. He currently serves as chief quality officer at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital and an associate dean and co-executive director of Stanford Medicine Center for Improvement.

In addition to his new role as executive medical director, Dr. Donnelly will serve as director of UNC children's quality.